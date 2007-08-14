Samsung sweeps board at electronics awards

The great leaps forward made by Samsung's mobile phone division in the last year have been recognised with a prestigious award from a European electronics media body.

The European Imaging and Sound Association ( EISA) selected Samsung's Ultra Edition 12.1 (SGH-U700) phone - along with three other product's from the Korean giant - to bear the EISA badge of quality over the next twelve months; a mark that adds lustre to any firm's reputation.

Converged beauty

The 12.1mm-thick HSDPA handset supports 3.6Mbit/s internet connections for browsing full websites and offers a full hand of high-end technologies that combined with its good looks to sway the panel in the Convergence category.

Samsung's other award winners were its LE40R81B/86BD LCD television, the HT-TXQ120 home theatre system and i70 digital camera. The TV and camera were selected for their design qualities, while the audio setup won for its ability to upscale standard DVDs to 1080p and for its HDMI input.