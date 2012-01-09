LG cuts bezel to 1mm on new Cinema Screen 3D TVs

LG's latest batch of 3D TVs comes with a bezel of just one millimetre as the home entertainment industry continues to strive towards a bezel-less world at CES 2012.

Following Samsung's 2011 lead, LG has scythed the bezel down to a frankly outrageous 1mm width. For comparison, Samsung's 60D8000 LED Smart TV has a 1.5cm border.

LG has dubbed this new look 'Cinema Screen Design' and believes it will mean a more comfortable and immersive 3D viewing environment, but really it just looks super cool.

A TV inspired by a cinema screen? Revolutionary

"The 3D experience is still evolving and we at LG intend to push the limits of what 3D can deliver," said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company.

"With our 2012 Cinema 3D Smart TVs, we have been able to take a significant step forward, thanks to a series of new and upgraded 3D features led by the Cinema Screen Design."

As well as the snazzy new look, the Cinema Screens come with new, comfier Cinema 3D glasses, which LG says come in three 'elegant' models but we haven't seen any pictures yet so we can neither confirm nor deny whether this is just marketing speak for average.

Gamers will no doubt welcome the inclusion of Dual Play, which shows two entirely different images as opposed to splitting the screen (although you'll need special specs to see these) and the TVs also come with internet integration and 3D sound zoom, as revealed in the company's home entertainment line up last week.

We'll be feasting our eyes on the bezel-deprived TVs and new glasses over at CES 2012 so stay tuned for more, including individual model spec and hands on reviews.