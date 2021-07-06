Stellar deal: Optus has the iPhone 12 for just AU$999, a hefty AU$350 off

The iPhone 13 is rumoured to be releasing sometime in September, and as a result, we’re starting to see big discounts on the current iPhone 12 range. So if you’ve been holding out on an upgrade, the iPhone 12 is now AU$999 at Optus.

That’s a solid saving of AU$350 off its retail price, but there are a couple of caveats. You’ll need to pair the phone with an Optus mobile plan over 12-, 24- or 36-months to be eligible for the discount, and the saving is doled out over the entire contract, rather than AU$350 off upfront.

You can also pick up the AU$350 discount across all storage capacities and, depending on your needs, it might be worth moving up to the 128GB model. At AU$80 more, it could be better value if you tend to pack your phone with photos, videos and apps. Here’s a price breakdown:

If you don’t need the absolute cutting-edge that Apple has to offer at the moment, then you could pick up the former flagship iPhone 11 for just AU$699 at Optus. This AU$300 discount makes the iPhone 11 only AU$20 more than the lesser-specced iPhone SE. Not only will you be getting a bigger and better screen than the SE, there's an additional ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 11.

Again, this offer is only available to those who also sign up to an Optus phone plan, and pay the device off over 12-, 24- or 36-months. If you decide to leave the contract early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining full cost of the phone.

Can't decide between the two generations of iPhones? These are the main points to consider: The iPhone 12 is the first 5G-enabled handset from Apple, and it’s also the first to offer MagSafe (a magnet on the back that’s used for wireless charging and attaching accessories).

The iPhone 12 is marginally thinner and decently lighter than the iPhone 11, with a flat-edged design that’s reminiscent of the iPhone 5. Moreover, being a 2020 model, the iPhone 12 has a better processor as compared to the older handset, and a bright OLED display as compared to the iPhone 11's LCD screen.