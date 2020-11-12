Serbia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 playoff final from anywhere

Can Scotland book a place in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup This all-or-nothing Euro 2020 playoff final sees Steve Clarke's men on the brink of ending decades of footballing pain - but they'll need to beat a tough Serbian outfit tonight. Read on to find out how to watch tonight's match online and get a Serbia vs Scotland live stream wherever you are right now - including for free in some places.

Serbia vs Scotland live stream Tonight's clash is set to take place behind closed doors at the Crvena Zvezda Stadium in Belgrade. Kick-off set for a 8.45pm CET local time, making it a 7.45pm GMT evening start in the UK and a 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a quality VPN.

Yes, the Scots face a formidable foe in Serbia, who beat Erling Haaland's Norway 2-1 in their Euro 2020 playoff semi-final and will be on home turf for this clash. However, the Tartan Army have momentum of their own, having enjoyed a dramatic penalty win over Israel in the semi-final in Glasgow last month.

The visitor's will need to blunt Serbia's dangerous forward line if they are to progress, and will need to cut off the supply lines to Aleksandr Mitrovic from tricky playmakers Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Newcastle's Ryan Fraser is out for Scotland with Steve Clarke facing something of a dilemma over who will replace the winger, with defender Grant Hanley also unavailable. Serbia have been boosted by the news that key man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will be available after Lazio gave permission for their players to go on international duty.

Which team will seal their spot in next summer's Euro 2020 championship? Read on as we tell you how to watch a Serbia vs Scotland live stream and catch all the football action online today - for some folks, there's even a way to get a free Serbia vs Scotland live stream tonight!

How to watch Serbia vs Scotland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Serbia vs Scotland game, don't sweat it.

With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch a free Serbia vs Scotland live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans is that tonight's crucial match in Belgrade is being shown in the UK via free-to-air channel Pick as well as being on Sky Sports proper. Best thought of as a 'window shopping' experience for Sky's paid-for channels, existing Sky subscribers will find Pick available on channel 159 and will also be able to stream it online using the Sky Go app - available for desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles. It's also available on Freeview (channel 35) and Freesat (channel 144), though there isn't a good online streaming portal for these services that we're aware of. However, Freeview has apps for both Android and iOS that we've tested and do let you stream Pick for mobile devices. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 100% risk-free VPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Pick at 7pm GMT as well as on Sky Sports Football.

How to watch Serbia vs Scotland online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN2 is your main option for watching Serbia vs Scotland live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option - though Fubo also conveniently accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Kick off in the United States is at 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

How to live stream Serbia vs Scotland in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to Euro 2020 play-offs, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of this massive decider if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Friday morning.