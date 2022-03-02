Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED prices show you shouldn't buy a new TV right now

Audio player loading…

Samsung has just announced the prices for many of its 2022 Neo QLED TVs, including the QN90B 4K Neo QLED TV and the QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV. Prices have also been announced for European countries for some models, although the UK buyers are still in the dark as to how much Samsung's new Neo QLEDs will set them back.

But if you're in the market for a new Samsung TV, we'd suggest not buying one of its Neo QLEDs right now, because even better models are coming next month at nearly the same price point as last year's versions.

As reported by FlatpanelsHD, the Neo QLEDs in Samsung's 2022 TV line-up are largely around the same price as 2021's models, with some specific models being more or less expensive than their previous iterations. The QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV (the follow-up to last year's superlative QN800A), for example, will cost $3,500 for the 65-inch model, about the same price as its predecessor.

Samsung's 2022 Neo QLEDs are confirmed to launch on April 8, with pre-orders beginning on March 16. We're still waiting on UK pricing, though.

See below for the full list of US prices announced so far for Samsung's 2022 Neo QLEDs, with estimates for their UK costs added to give British buyers an idea of what they can expect to pay for one of the new models.

Samsung QN85B 4K Neo QLED TV: $1,500 / around £1,100 (55-inch), $2,000 / around £1,500 (65-inch), $2,800 / around £2,100 (75-inch), $4,000 / around £3,000 (85-inch)

$1,500 / around £1,100 (55-inch), $2,000 / around £1,500 (65-inch), $2,800 / around £2,100 (75-inch), $4,000 / around £3,000 (85-inch) Samsung QN90B 4K Neo QLED TV: $1,800 / around £1,300 (55-inch), $2,500 / around £1,900 (65-inch), $5,000 / around £3,800 (85-inch)

$1,800 / around £1,300 (55-inch), $2,500 / around £1,900 (65-inch), $5,000 / around £3,800 (85-inch) Samsung QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV: $3,500 / around £2,700 (65-inch), $4,700 / around £3,500 (75-inch), $6,500 / around £4,900 (85-inch)

The best Neo QLEDs yet?

Unfortunately, we still don't know US or UK prices for the rest of Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs for now. The QN95B, QN700B and QN900B Neo QLED TVs have all had their prices announced in European territories, but it seems like we'll have to wait a bit longer for more details for the rest of the world.

Despite nearly identical price points compared to the previous year, Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs are bringing some promising upgrades, such as 14-bit HDR mapping for even more added detail to both dark and bright areas of the image.

Multi-directional speakers are also being added, supported by Dolby Atmos surround sound, a first for the brand's Neo QLEDs. This means that the TV's speakers could actually output excellent sound, which is something of a rarity for 4K TV speakers.

Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs, if last year's models are anything to go by, also sound like they're doing a lot for the gaming crowd, too. The TVs will be updated with Samsung Gaming Hub later in 2022. This hub makes cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia available to play directly from the TV with no external devices needed, besides a gaming controller of course.

Throw in superbly low input lag and support for 144Hz refresh rate on some of the higher-end models, and Samsung's 2022 line-up could be some of the best 4K TVs we've seen so far, let alone the most impressive Neo QLEDs to date.