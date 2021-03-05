Samsung's 2021 TVs now available in Australia, led by stunning Neo QLED 8K

We're in a fascinating transition period right now when it comes to television technology, with the first Mini LED TVs finally reaching market and offering a glimpse at the future of home entertainment.

Samsung is the latest manufacturer to debut a Mini LED TV range, launching its highly anticipated Neo QLED 8K TVs as part of its enormous 2021 television and soundbar lineup.

Available in select stores and online from today, Samsung's new TV range includes Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, which essentially offer 10 times the amount of LEDs in a screen, resulting in dramatically increased brightness, reduced blooming, perfect blacks and far better viewing angles.

Pricing for Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV range starts at AU$5,599 for the 65-inch QN800A, all the way up to AU$13,999 for the 85-inch QN900A, while its Neo QLED 4K TV lineup kicks off at AU$3,379 for the 55-inch QN85A, and tops out at AU$7,579 for the 85-inch model of the same telly.

If next-generation Mini LED technology doesn't excite you, Samsung also has a new range of traditional QLED TVs on offer, starting at AU$1,729 for the 55-inch Q60A, and going as high as AU$5,829 for the 85-inch Q70A. Samsung also has a slightly more advanced Q80A series on offer, though its size only goes up to 65 inches (AU$3,489).

Additionally, Samsung has also launched a number of new Crystal UHD TVs, along with new models in some of its more specialised ranges, including The Frame, The Premiere, The Terrace, The Sero and The Serif series. You can find the complete list of TV models and prices below.

Samsung 2021 TV lineup: models and pricing

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's 2021 soundbar lineup

(Image credit: Samsung)

In addition to its gargantuan lineup of new televisions for 2021, Samsung also launched its new soundbar range for the year, led by its flagship Q-Series, which has now introduced True Dolby Atmos & DTS:X with 11.1.4ch surround sound.

Samsung's top of the line Q950A soundbar, priced at AU$2,099, is described by the company as "the perfect match for our new Neo QLED range", and comes with Dolby Atmos rear speakers. Samsung's Q900A soundbar is more affordable at AU$1,599, though the Dolby Atmos rear speakers are not included.

If that's still a bit rich for your blood, Samsung also offers entry-level Q-Series soundbars, starting at AU$699 for the Q600A. In addition to these, Samsung has also launched new A-Series and S-Series soundbars, starting at AU$349 for the A450, all the way up to AU$599 for its S61A and A650 models. You can check out the complete list of models and prices below.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's 2021 TV and soundbar range is available from today (March 5, 2021) through various retail outlets across the country.