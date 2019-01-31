Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch close to launch as it's certified... again

Samsung is heavily rumored to be introducing a new smartwatch alongside the Galaxy S10, and now we've seen even more evidence that this will be the case as a device codenamed Pulse has been spotted going through the certification process in Taiwan.

Following on from US and South Korean certification we've previously seen, the latest evidence for an impending launch comes from a Taiwanese NCC listing that includes the device.

We've seen the codename Pulse a lot in Samsung documentation, where it refers to a wearable device from the company, and this device is currently rumored to be launching as the Samsung Galaxy Sport or possibly the Galaxy Watch Active.

Another Galaxy

There's no clear sign of what specs and features the watch will include from the listing, but we've previously heard that it's set to sport all of the same tech as the Samsung Galaxy Watch, such as GPS, NFC and other connectivity options, as well as Tizen software.

It will likely come in four colors - those are black, silver, green and gold - as well as including 4GB of storage for apps and music. There's also rumored to be more advanced Bixby support than what we saw on last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Alongside this, we're also expecting to hear about two new Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness trackers soon and perhaps even four versions of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 line of phones.

Samsung is hosting an event on February 20 in San Francisco so we may hear about the Samsung Galaxy Sport there, or we may have to wait a few more days for MWC 2019 at the end of February.

Via DroidShout