Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus pre-orders: what should you expect to pay in Australia?

It's looking likely that the 2019 line-up of Samsung handsets will include a Galaxy S10 Plus, and that means it'll probably be one of the most expensive and powerful Android handsets money can buy!

Like the S9 and S9 Plus, we're expecting the S10 Plus to share many of its traits with the smaller S10 sibling (check out our Galaxy S10 news, rumours and leaks page for more info there). But naturally, a few key improvements will arrive in this larger model. We're expecting a bigger screen, up to 1TB of on-board storage and up to 12GB of RAM on this unit.

With the announcement date looming, we're more eager than ever to get our hands on this big-screened powerhouse of a phablet and run it through its paces, but how much will it cost, and when is it actually available?

On this page, we'll take a look at the prices, plans and pre-order dates for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, but if you're interested in more detail on what we think we know so far, give this Galaxy S10 Plus page a spin.

When can I pre-order the Galaxy S10

As we've mentioned on our outright pre-order page, the new range of Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship handsets will be unveiled at the company's February 20 Unpacked event in San Francisco at 11am, which works out as February 21, 5am AEST for Australia.

Traditionally, pre-orders have opened up simultaneously with the launch event, so we can expect it to be the same this year around. In the US, Samsung has promised users who pre-order the handset that they will be receiving it on March 8, and based on previous years, we can likely expect the same timeframe.

For a more detailed look at how to order your handset outright, check out our Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-order page.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price predictions

In Australia, we didn't see any Galaxy S9 Plus models launch for less than $1,349, and given the trends of smartphone pricing, and the introduction of a new affordable option into the lineup (the Galaxy S10e), we're not expecting the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus to be cheap.

In fact, if the rumours of upgraded RAM, storage and processor are true, we're fully expecting it to cost the same as last year's Galaxy Note 9, which started in Australia at $1,499 for the lowest storage configuration.

Based on the trends over the years, we're likely going to see Telstra, Optus and other major carriers bring out the lower storage model handset on 24-month contracts starting from around $100 per month on a relatively low-data plan (4-6GB), with better value offerings sitting in the $110-120 bracket.

While our estimations here are based on years of evidence and carefully watching the smartphone market, we're still hanging out for the all-important facts to be unleashed. Stay tuned here for all the latest on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus plans and pricing.