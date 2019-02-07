Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus pictured in two shades of black

Samsung has seemingly decided that a single black model isn’t enough, as new leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in both Ceramic Black and Prism Black.

Shared by Roland Quandt (a reputable leaker), the Ceramic Black (which you can see below) has what he describes as a “metallic/brownish hue” which is also visible on the frame, while the Prism Black model looks a bit darker, glossier, and more like glass, which it is.

We’ve heard mentions of a ceramic shade before, though some rumors suggest this will be reserved for the top model of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

In any case, this is the first time we’ve had a clear look at it side by side with the non-ceramic black and the differences are subtle but clear. If black’s not your thing you shouldn’t be short on options though, as a whole range of colors including white, green and blue have previously been rumored.

Here's what the "Ceramic Black" variant of the Samsung #GalaxyS10 Plus looks like compared to regular Prism Black. Both are official press renders... didn't even notice the difference at first. Ceramic has a bit of a metallic/brownish hue to it, that is also visible on the frame. pic.twitter.com/GUtG9us3Dj6 February 2019

Of course, you should take these images with a pinch of salt, as while they come from a reliable source and look convincing enough, they’re still leaks.

Nothing is certain until it’s shown by Samsung, but fortunately there’s not long to wait for that as the Galaxy S10 range is set to be announced on February 20.