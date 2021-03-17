Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 are here, and bring flagship features to mid-range phones

Samsung’s latest run of cheap Android alternatives to its Galaxy S21 range includes three new handsets that try to blur the lines between affordable phones and some of the very best phones on the market.

The new Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 have just been unveiled by the company at its latest Unpacked launch event. They sit alongside the previously announced Galaxy A32.

These follow-ups to last year's handsets are marketed toward younger people who want an alternative to the company’s top-end phones, but they look to be suitable for anyone who wants a smartphone that doesn’t cost as much as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is the cheapest handset of these three new phones, and it differs quite a bit from the Galaxy A52 5G. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A52 5G features the same size display and Full HD+ resolution, but this time it has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Then the Galaxy A72 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Each of these handsets comes with a punch-hole front-facing camera - that’s a 32MP shooter - and they have in-screen fingerprint scanners.

Image 1 of 3 Samsung Galaxy A52 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 3 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 3 Samsung Galaxy A72 (Image credit: Samsung)

Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G have 4,500mAh batteries, while the Galaxy A72 comes with a 5,000mAh cell. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, you will get a charger in the box alongside the phone.

Samsung has yet to confirm whether these devices feature wireless charging, so we think it’s likely none of these phones feature the technology.

All three of these handsets feature similar camera technology, and the three phones feature identical front-facing selfie shooters, with a 32MP camera.

On the rear, you’ll find a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G both feature 5MP depth shooters and 5MP macro cameras too.

The Galaxy A72 differs here with an 8MP telephoto camera instead of a depth sensor, and there’s a macro sensor with a 5MP spec.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 in all four colors (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 both feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the Galaxy A52 5G opts for the Snapdragon 750G. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available in versions with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM, while the other two phones are just available in 6GB or 8GB options.

All three phones are IP67-certified dust and water resistant, they feature stereo speakers in collaboration with Dolby Atmos and each features microSD support up to 1TB.

Each of these handsets comes in the choice of Awesome Blue, Awesome White, Awesome Violet or Awesome Black. The handsets have a plastic rear too.

Which can you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy A52 won't be available in the UK, and we've yet to hear from Samsung whether it'll be offering the handset in the US or Australia. In fact, Samsung hasn't confirmed if any of these phones will be available in either of those markets.

The Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 are both confirmed for the UK, and they cost £399 (about $550, AU$720) or £419 (about $580, AU$750) respectively. You can buy both of these phones in the UK now.