Two months after launching on iOS, Periscope hits Android

Periscope, the live streaming app from Twitter, has been an iOS exclusive since its launch in January but now it's made the jump over to Android as well.

This new app includes a new notification control system some are reporting is an improvement, as well as a new "return to broadcast" feature helping viewers get back to a stream after being interrupted by other phone activity.

You'll get a notification of the stream on your homescreen you can just tap after a phone call to jump right back into the action.

Plus there's also some Material Design elements in the new app including a broadcast button replacing the tab found in iOS.

You can download it from the Google Play Store if your phone's running Android 4.4 KitKat or higher (apparently Google's Play Store is still digesting it), before you get to work on your own citizen journalism/streaming your cooking.