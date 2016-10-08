You can now replace your Samsung Galaxy Note 7 replacement at all major US carriers

Updated: Verizon and T-Mobile have also disclosed their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 replacement plans with TechRadar.

It's been over two months of trouble first started with Samsung's explosive Galaxy Note 7 followed by equally smoky replacement phones. Now AT&T and Sprint are finally stepping up as the first carriers allowing users a chance to replace their faulty handsets.

AT&T just announced a new program allowing owners of Samsung's replacement handsets with a completely different handset. Just the day before, Recode reported that Sprint began an even more lenient plan, permitting all its users to return all Galaxy Note 7 handsets – both original handsets and 'safe' replacements – for a device from a different manufacturer.

Similarly, a T-Mobile spokesperson explained to TechRadar that customers can get a replacement for the original Note 7 or return it for a full refund to purchase any device the carrier offers. Furthermore, those purchasing a replacement Note 7 or a new Note 7 from T-Mobile since sales resumed on Wednesday, October 5 can get a full refund within 14 days and get any other device the company carries.

A Verizon spokesperson also confirmed that any of its customer concerned about the safety of their replacement Note7 smartphone will be able to exchange it at the original point of purchase for another smartphone beginning on October 8th. Verizon online customers may also exchange their replacement Note7 smartphones at Verizon stores beginning Saturday, October 8.

This smart move from carriers comes after several long months of trouble with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7's faulty battery overheating and exploding. Recently sales for the handset resumed with replacement models from Samsung, however one of these newer models began smoking on a Southwestern airplane.

This latest event sparked a new investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission investigation to discover any issues with the replacement devices it had previously approved.

Via The Verge