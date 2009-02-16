Nokia's N86 handset appears in Singapore

Strangely, Nokia has shown off the 8 megapixel N86 in Singapore – despite not mentioning it at World Mobile Congress in Barcelona.

The 8MP Carl Zeiss lens camera phone bring a Symbian OS, dual flash LED, 8GB of internal memory and auto-focus.

Slider

It's a slider phone with a 2.6-inch non-touchscreen OLED display – and brings aGPS, a microSD slot (up to 16GB) and 11.5 hours of standby battery time with 3G enabled.

Which all begs the question why Nokia skated past it during its lengthy Mobile World Congress press conference.

Perhaps the Finnish company wanted the focus to be on its E-series phones and the Ovi store.

