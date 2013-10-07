LG G Pad 8.3 launch details finally unveiled

LG's latest Android tablet, the LG G Pad 8.3, is something that quietly excited us in IFA, and now we have a cheeky launch date too.

Starting on home soil in South Korea, the G Pad 8.3 will launch on October 14, then will move to more than 30 countries across North American, European, Latin American, Asian, CIS and Africa before the start of 2014.

Following in the footsteps of the impressive LG G2 handset, the G Pad 8.3 aims to pitch at the higher end of the market, with prices announced at 550,000 WON (around £320 / $510 / AUS$550).

More expensive than the iPad Mini

This puts the LG G Pad 8.3 more expensive than the current iPad Mini (and the expected iPad Mini 2), a device that already comes in with a premium price tag in comparison to other smaller tablets like the new Google Nexus 7.

LG G Pad fits in the palm of the hand

LG's G Pad is slightly larger though, with the name reflecting the 8.3-inch screen size, although LG point out that the 126.5mm width is designed to fit comfortably in one hand.

The Korean's offering also bests the iPad Mini with resolution, the G Pad with a 1920 x 1200 display, meaning 273ppi compared to the 163ppi from Cupertino.

Elsewhere the G Pad 8.3 comes with a 4600mAh battery, a skinned 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, Qualcomm's 1.7GHz Snapdragon 600 CPU, 2GB of RAM and support for up to 64GB of microSD storage.

Via AndroidCommunity