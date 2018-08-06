Android through the ages: from Cupcake to P and everything in between

Android was announced more than a decade ago, on November 5, 2007. Since that initial announcement, the mobile platform has come a long, long way.

Android has the largest install base of any operating system, mobile or desktop. And it's not just in phones and tablets: smart TVs, cars, smartwatches and smart home devices are all powered by the little green man.

From the original beta to Android P through Android Froyo, Lollipop, Marshmallow and more, we track Android's rise from unlikely start to acquisition by Google and today's dominance.