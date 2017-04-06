Nvidia Titan Xp is the new-new king of graphics cards

Nvidia has just unleashed a new top-of-the-line graphics card, the Titan Xp, which outpaces the original Titan X and the more recent Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti.

Essentially, this is the same Pascal-based card as the Titan X, except considerably juiced up with a faster clock speed, more cores, and faster memory.

The Titan Xp boasts 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz, compared to the Titan X’s 3,584 CUDA cores clocked at 1.53GHz.

Monster memory

The new card’s 12GB of GDDR5X memory also runs at 11.4Gbps, compared to 10Gbps. This isn’t surprising given last month’s revelation that new specced up versions of the GTX 1080 sporting 11Gbps G5X memory will come following after the launch of the GTX 1080 Ti (which introduced the speedy memory).

In total, the new Titan Xp’s performance is rated at 12 teraflops compared to 11 teraflops for last year’s Titan X. That’s a nice, solid boost in overall power.

The Titan Xp is now available direct from Nvidia priced at $1,200 or £1,159 (AU$1,590).

Of course, what this new Titan really does is ensure that the top-end Nvidia card is actually faster than the storming GTX 1080 Ti, as it should be.