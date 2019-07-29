Netflix is beefing up its cartoon content ahead of Disney Plus launch

Can't get enough cartoons? Netflix could be the place to go, with an influx of animated shows and movies expected to arrive on the streaming platform in the coming years.

This is because Netflix has struck a multi-year deal with the creators of animated coming-of-age comedy Big Mouth, which will see the team creating a bevy of animated projects for the streaming giant through their production company, Brutus Pink.

According to Engadget, the arrangement means the team, including Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin, will produce new animated movies and shows for Netflix, as well as three more seasons of Big Mouth, in addition to the third season already lined up for later this year.

Right now, there's no word on what those other shows and films might entail, but if they're anything like Big Mouth, you could expect a combination of adult humor and outlandish animation.

Tuca and Bertie was cancelled by Netflix after one season (Image credit: Netflix)

Mounting competition

Compared to other platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix is home to a huge number of animated shows, particularly those aimed at older viewers like Matt Groening's Disenchantment, Rick and Morty, and F is For Family.

However, with Disney Plus looming on the horizon, the streaming giant could be about to lose its crown as cartoon king – after all, Disney Plus is expected to house every single Disney film in existence, which includes masses of animated content.

That could be Netflix's main motivation for the new deal – although the news that Netflix is investing in animation may come as a surprise to fans of Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca and Bertie, which was cancelled after just one season, despite the popularity of Hanawalt's previous Netflix venture, Bojack Horseman.

So while this is an interesting move by Netflix, if Hanawalt's experience is anything to go by, the future of any animated show on Netflix is never guaranteed.

Via Engadget