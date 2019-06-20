NBA Draft 2019 live stream: how to watch today's basketball draft online from anywhere

If you've recovered from the playoffs excitement, it's NBA Draft time. The 2019 NBA basketball season ended in thrilling fashion with the Toronto Raptors taking the Game 6 victory and dethroning the Golden State Warriors. Now NBA teams and fans across the US are eagerly awaiting the 2019 NBA Draft where the league’s 30 teams will pick from among the top college players to fill out their rosters for next season. We'll tell you how to get an NBA Draft live stream wherever you are.

NBA Draft 2019 - where and when The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at 7pm ET (so 4pm PT and midnight in the UK) on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The NBA Draft is a system designed to bring new and upcoming players to the NBA from all over world. The first draft was held in 1950 and the process has continued every year since with 1980 marking the first year the draft was televised. In 2006, the rules of the draft changed so that players had to be at least 19-years-old before they could join the NBA though college players who have finished their four-year college eligibility are automatically eligible for selection.

Today we'll we’ll finally find out where prized college prospects such as Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland and Jarrett Culver will end up.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a massive advantage in the 2019 NBA Draft. Not only do they have the number one choice, but they also traded Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers in order to get the number four choice, too. The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks go second and third, while the newly crowned Toronto Raptors will have to wait for the 59th best player.

If you’re a basketball fan in the US, Europe or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to watch a 2019 NBA Draft live stream on either your television, computer or even on your mobile devices so you’ll know which players to look out for when the 2019-20 NBA season kicks off in October.

Watch an NBA Draft live stream from outside your country

If you're eager to watch but find yourself abroad while the draft takes place, you'll soon discover that access to watching is geo-blocked.

Annoying, but not the end of the world as you can override this by using a VPN . Pick one of the VPN providers listed below, download their software and you’ll be able to change your IP address to one back home so you can access a 2019 NBA Draft live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the NBA draft: US live stream

If you live in the US and have a television and a cable subscription, ESPN is your best option for watching the 2019 NBA Draft live. The network’s coverage will begin at 7pm ET, 4pm PT today, and you can also live stream the draft on WatchESPN or via the WatchESPN app though you will have to login using your cable subscription details.

If you’re a cord cutter without a cable subscription, there are a lot of options to stream the draft online using services that include ESPN such as DirecTV Now , Hulu with Live TV , PlayStation Vue , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Die hard basketball fans who already own or are considering signing up for the NBA League Pass may be able to watch every game during the regular season but unfortunately we understand that the 2019 NBA Draft will not be shown on the service.

How to watch a 2019 NBA Draft live stream in the UK

NBA fans in the UK with a Sky Sports subscription can watch on the Sky Sports Arena channel. If you’re out and about during the draft, you can also watch it on the Sky Go app. You'll have to put the coffee on though, as the event doesn't start until midnight.

If you want to catch the Sky coverage online but are outside the UK, then you'll need to download and install a VPN and relocate your IP to a UK location.