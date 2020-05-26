More AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ APU specifications leaked, model names revealed

It hasn’t been that long since Igor's Lab published AMD’s “Renoir” APU portfolio, which he obtained from an unknown source, listing several Ryzen 4000 APUs. Now, a new leak has surfaced that not only validates that list, but also sheds some light on which APUs will actually make it to production.

According to Wccftech , Biostar just posted the CPU support list for its new B550 motherboard, the Racing B550GTQ Ver. 5.0, and it lists several new Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs, complete with their actual model names (not just their OPNs) and their final clock speeds.

Discovered by leaker Komachi_Ensaka , the list shows seven new Renoir APUs – three with a TDP of 35W and four with a TDP of 65W. And, among these seven include the much anticipated Ryzen 7 4700G , confirming rumors of its existence.

Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ APU and specs

(Image credit: Biostar)

While Biostar’s CPU support list doesn’t actually give us all the important specs for each chip, only the model names, OPNs, base clocks and TDPs, we can cross-reference it to the more detailed list from Igor's Lab. By doing so, we can confirm that the Ryzen 7 4700G, with OPN# 100-000000146, will boast 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.6GHz and 65W TDP.

It looks like we’re also getting a Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G and a Ryzen 7 4700GE, both of which will have 8 cores and 16 threads, but 65W and 35W TDPs respectively. Other Renoir APUs on the list are the Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G, Ryzen 3 PRO 4200G, Ryzen 5 4400GE, & the Ryzen 3 4200GE.

Based on these leaks, here are the 'Renoir' APUs we have so far, alongside their specs:

Ryzen 3 4200GE : 4-core, 8-thread, 3.5GHz base clock, 35W TDP

: 4-core, 8-thread, 3.5GHz base clock, 35W TDP Ryzen 5 4400GE : 6-core, 12-thread, 3.3GHz base clock, 35W TDP

: 6-core, 12-thread, 3.3GHz base clock, 35W TDP Ryzen 7 4700GE : 8-core, 16-threads, 3.10GHz base clock, 35W TDP

: 8-core, 16-threads, 3.10GHz base clock, 35W TDP Ryzen 3 PRO 4200G : 4-core, 8-thread, 3.8GHz base clock, 65W TDP

: 4-core, 8-thread, 3.8GHz base clock, 65W TDP Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G : 6-core, 12-thread, 3.7GHz base clock, 65W TDP

: 6-core, 12-thread, 3.7GHz base clock, 65W TDP Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G : 8-core, 16-threads, 3.60GHz base clock, 65W TDP

: 8-core, 16-threads, 3.60GHz base clock, 65W TDP Ryzen 7 4700G: 8-core, 16-threads, 3.60GHz base clock, 65W TDP

All seven chips will utilize the same Zen 2 architecture and 7nm process, but also feature an enhanced 7nm Vega GPU core and native support for DDR4-3200 MHz speeds.