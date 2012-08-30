Is this the Amazon Kindle Fire 2?

Someone skipped to the last page and leaked an image purporting to show the new Amazon Kindle Fire 2 Thursday.

The image depicts an all black device with a scaled down keyboard, a sign this could be the 7-inch Fire we've been hearing about.

Amazon announced earlier in the day that its Kindle Fire's sold out, leading many to speculate they're prepping for an all out new tablet blitz.

Rumors are also flying Amazon will announce at least one if not two devices at a September 6 press conference outside Los Angeles: a 7- and 10- inch tablet.

What we can see

The photo, sent to The Verge, is just of the device's front, so there's no indication of a rear-mounted camera. The device also appears to be a custom design, unlike the first Fire which paid homage to RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook.

Not much else can be gleaned from the image, though another was reportedly sent to the site under instructions not to publish.

That photo purportedly has a streamlined user interface with less "chrome" and would fall in line with reports that Amazon is indeed planning to release two tablets.

Whether either design as is makes it to production remains to be seen but if Amazon sticks with the little black book design, the devices should be simple indeed.

TechRadar has reached out to Amazon and will update this story if and when information from them becomes available.

We'll also be at Amazon's September 6 event, so stay tuned for all the latest coming out of the conference.

Via The Verge