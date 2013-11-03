Is Google plotting a Nexus 8? Mystery tablet pops up on Android webpage

Is this lady so happy, because she's using a Nexus 8?

A photo on Google's Android promotional website has led to speculation that the company may be gearing up to launch a new 8-inch Nexus tablet

On the Apps and Entertainment section of the Android.com site, a woman is shown enjoying a tablet that appears to be larger than the existing Nexus 7.

The mystery device is running Android 4.4 KitKat, has very slim bezels and slows on-screen navigational buttons.

As Ars Technica points out, Google never uses fake devices for its promotional materials, so appears that Google may have leaked its next big hardware move.

iPad mini killer?

An 8-inch Nexus tablet would give Google the opportunity to battle the new iPad mini 2 with Retina Display and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 tablets.

This is the first mention of a potential Nexus 8 tablet. Until today, all speculation has focussed on a Nexus 10 refresh, which is yet to materialise.

Might a Nexus 8 replace the Nexus 10 or will we see Google take a three-way approach to dominating the tablet world?