LG to showcase new 'ultra' monitors at CES 2019

LG has announced two new 'ultra' monitor models to be shown off at CES 2019 this coming January.

The LG UltraWide Monitor (model 49WL95) boasts a whopping 49-inch screen, with a 32:9 aspect ratio, offering the equivalent of two side-by-side 16:9 screens in one joint package. By comparison, the largest screens currently in LG's UltraWide range are only 34 inches in size.

The 49WL95 comes with a 5120 x 1440 resolution and 108 ppi (pixels per inch), placing it in between 2K and 4K quality resolution – and it's aimed at boosting productivity without the burden of a multi-screen setup.

The second model is LG's UltraGear Gaming Monitor, a curved 4K display with a speedy 144 Hz refresh rate – a good step above the 120 Hz limit of the Xbox One X or PlayStation VR – for smoother and more fluid performance.

The 21:9 gaming monitor also comes with LG's Sphere Lighting technology, which displays ambient light from the back of the monitor to reduce eye fatigue.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but we expect both models to sit at the top end of LG's monitor ranges.

On a roll

The annual Las Vegas convention, CES, sees manufacturers from all over the world come together to showcase their latest wares, and LG usually has a sizable presence.

With reports of LG's rollable OLED television display finally coming to market, and uncertain rumors over the arrival of the company's first foldable mobile phone, all eyes will be on the LG stand to see what ends up being on show.