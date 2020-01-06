Lenovo unveils the world’s first 5G PC at CES 2020

Lenovo has shown off the world’s first 5G laptop at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, with the Lenovo Yoga 5G becoming the first PC to be able to connect to 5G networks.

We first saw an early version of the Lenovo Yoga 5G back at Computex 2019, where it was known as Project Limitless before its official name was unveiled, and now we’ve had a glimpse of the final product.

As with other Yoga laptops, this is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 device, with a screen that can be folded backwards to turn it into a tablet.

The Lenovo Yoga 5G is the first laptop to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx platform, which includes built-in support for 5G connections, allowing the Yoga 5G to connect via a service provider and access super-fast mobile internet.

According to Lenovo, this will allow you to download large files easily, with download speeds of around 4Gb/s. If it manages this, it could be a real game changer.

24-hour battery life

Not only does the Lenovo Yoga 5G offer 5G connections, but it can apparently manage up to 24 hours of battery life as well. Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics and user-facing stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos means the Yoga 5G should be a decent entertainment machine as well.

The 14-inch inch full HD IPS screen offers 400 nits brightness, so it should offer vibrant image quality, and it weighs just 2.86lbs (1.3kg), so it’ll be nice and portable.

We’re looking forward to giving the Lenovo Yoga 5G a try soon – keep an eye out for our hands on review. Previous Snapdragon-powered laptops have been missed opportunities in our view, as they’ve been let down by poor performance. We hope the Lenovo Yoga 5G bucks that trend.

The Lenovo Yoga 5G will go on sale in the first quarter of 2020, starting at $1,499 (around £1,200, AU$2,100), and in North America will be known as the Lenovo Flex 5G.