Latest PS5 dev kit leak shows two consoles with controllers

Another image of the PlayStation 5 development kit appears to have leaked online.

The latest leak can be found on Twitter, where a user has posted a photo with the caption “PS5 anyone?”.

The photo seems to show two PS5 dev kits sitting together, though there’s been no official confirmation that they’re the real deal. It’s worth noting, however, that their appearance aligns with other images that have leaked previously as well as a Sony design patent that has surfaced online.

V interesting

The Verge’s Tom Warren has also posted to say that these are dev kits and to explain that their design is to make them easily stackable for developers during stress tests.

Devkits don’t usually reflect a console’s final design so if these are bona-fide dev kits, they probably shouldn't be taken as any kind of indication of what we can expect when the PS5 launches towards the end of 2020. This is kind of a shame as the V-shape of the dev kit and its tie-in with the Roman numeral for 5 is neat and certainly different. We'd imagine any retail release would be a little more sleek.

As such, we can't glean a huge deal from the photo, although some have suggested that towards the right of the consoles we’re seeing a pair of DualShock 5 prototypes. It’s impossible to tell for sure, especially given the latest patent leak suggests the PS5 controller won’t be far away from the DualShock 4 in terms of appearance. But it does look like the most visible controller in this photo is lacking a light strip on its top which matches up with the recent patent's description. Without any official confirmation from Sony, however, nothing here is definite.

Regardless, as we’re nearing the end of 2019 we’re hoping it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the retail version of the PS5. In the meantime, this will certainly do.