Google adds HTML5 alerts to Chrome for Gmail and Gtalk

Google has made a simple but very effective addition to its Chrome browser - the arrival of desktop notifications for emails and chat messages.

This means that you can now be notified if someone emails you through Gmail or pings you through Gtalk without actually having to flick back to your Gmail account.

"We just launched HTML5 desktop notifications which display pop-ups whenever a chat message or new email arrives," said Google's Andrew Wilson in a blog.

"To turn them on, click on the Settings link in the top right corner of Gmail and scroll down to the 'Desktop Notifications' section."

Alert choice

Google has also made it so you can choose whether the notifications come from your whole Gmail account or just the priority inbox.

While it is just Google Chrome users that can have the notifications at present, Google has said that it is working hard to make these notifications part of the standard web platform.