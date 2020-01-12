How to watch Winter Love Island online: free stream from UK or abroad

Guys we've got a text... it's officially time for Winter Love Island! So get ready to do some grafting and crack on because we guarantee you'll want to go all factor 50 for the return of the hit TV series!



Ready for all the shocking re-couplings and villa drama? Make sure you keep reading as we tell you how you can watch Winter Love Island online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Love Island online: when and where? ITV2 is your holiday destination, Winter Love Island will be premiering on Sunday, January 12 at 9pm GMT. The first episode will last a whole hour-and-a-half so you get 90 minutes to meet all the islanders properly.

ITV seems to think that "winter can do one" and we agree - we're ready for our cocktail under the sun and so are the fresh batch of islanders. If you're curious as to who the singles are this year- keep scrolling as we have the full list below.

Set in the bright and sunny South Africa, the Winter Love Island villa is twice the size of the villa in Mallorca and worth a whopping 5.3 million!

And there is one other change in this show apart from the location, Caroline Flack has had to step down (for reasons that have been well reported!). Don't worry, you won't be left host-less, as Laura Whitmore (actress and Iain Stirling's girlfriend) will be stepping in as her replacement.

So if you're ready to put your eggs all in one basket, we can guarantee this show is 100% your type on paper. If you're ready to see this year's singles find love make sure you keep scrolling! We'll tell you how to watch Winter Love Island online whether you're in the UK or mismatched a holiday.

How to watch Winter Love Island online for free in the UK:

If you're going to be in the UK the whole time the show is on then watching it couldn't be easier. Simple gather your friends and families around the TV on Sunday, January 12 when it starts, and get ready to see some grafting. 9pm is the time to tune in.

But if you would rather watch Love Island online you can easily catch it via the ITV website or watch it on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad.

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free and legal, too.

How to watch Winter Love Island online from outside the country:

If you’re from the UK and have planned a holiday while the show is on we won't be jealous that you're in the sun whilst we face rain - we'll just tell you how you can still get your fix and avoid any annoying geo-blocking. By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one in the UK which will allow you to stream the event using your ITV account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best you can download in 2020. We rate ExpressVPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) so highly because it's so fast, secure, simple to use and you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan as well as 49% off. And while a VPN is the perfect antidote to being on holiday without your Winter Love Island fix, that's not all they're good for. From unblocking restricted sites and watching the likes of Netflix and Hulu abroad, to adding that extra level of security for banking and shopping, a VPN is always helpful.

Who are the Winter Love Island 2020 islanders?

Leanne Amaning, 22 from London

Siannise Fudge, 25 from Bristol

Eve Gale, 20 from London

Jess Gale, 20 from London

Shaugnha Phillips, 25 from London

Sophie Piper, 21 from Essex

Paige Turley, 22 from Scotland

Mike Boateng, 24 from Manchester

Connor Durman, 25 from Brighton

Callum Jones, 23 from Manchester

Nas Majeed, 23 from London

Ollie Williams, 23 from Cornwall

Who will be hosting Winter Love Island?

Even though Caroline Flack has been the familiar face for the past five years for this popular show, she has stepped down this year as she was charged for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Laura Whitmore will be replacing Caroline as the host of this hit TV series. For those of you who haven't heard of her before, Whitmore is an Irish broadcaster and actress.

Fans can rest assured that this will be the only big change occurring, you can still expect to see comedian Iain Stirling cracking jokes and voicing over the series.

Who were the winners of Love Island 2019?

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, and although they have now parted ways - it's safe to say they were everyone's favourite couple for a while. Amber entered the villa on day one and although she had a bit of a tough time, she definitely rose above as she was crowned the winner - and Greg entered the villa on day 43.

What do the winners of Winter Love Island UK get?

Apart from finding their soul mates of course, they also get a whopping £50,000 which they can choose to split with their partner or keep to themselves. And of course, they get to be crowned as that year's winners inevitably going down into the Love Island hall of fame.