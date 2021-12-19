How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas free on TV and online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about? Charlie Brown and the Peanuts share their wisdom and unwrap the human condition in this beloved holiday special that promises to chime more perfectly than ever this year. Read on as we explain how to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV and online in 2021 - including for FREE!

Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online TV channel: PBS Date and time: Sunday, December 19 at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT Watch online: stream A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV Plus for $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month

Disillusioned by commercialization and finding it tough to get into the festive spirit, Charlie Brown reluctantly agrees to direct the group's Christmas play. And thus begins a pilgrimage of hope, but what he encounters along the way does little to lift his mood.

Worn down by the cynicism of his friends, whose own traditions and priorities don't exactly align with his own, Charlie's misgivings continue to snowball, until all remaining optimism fades away.

Heartbreaking, uproarious and provocative in equal measure, it gets better and better with age, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online from anywhere.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for FREE in the US

PBS It may have taken a public outcry for Apple to learn the lessons of this beloved Christmas special, but learn it has, with A Charlie Brown Christmas set to air on TV for free, courtesy of PBS. It's being shown at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Sunday, December 19, and since it's PBS, it's also going to be commercial-free! You can also watch PBS online, via the PBS website or the PBS Video app, which works across a wide range of platforms and devices including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, and Apple TV. Travelling over the Christmas period? You'll want to pack a good VPN so you can tune in from anywhere.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online from anwhere

stream on Apple TV Plus Alternatively, A Charlie Brown Christmas is available to stream on Apple TV Plus at any time you want, no matter where you are. Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is the iPhone maker's very own exclusive streaming service. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids' shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, the service will currently set you back $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month, making the Apple TV Plus cost incredibly affordable. Better still, you'll be able to benefit from a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial if you're new to the service. You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which, somewhat unsurprisingly, is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. You could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.