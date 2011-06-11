Windows 8 to have Xbox Live integration

Microsoft is planning to add Xbox Live to the forthcoming Windows 8 PC operating system.

Following the successful integration into the Windows Phone platform, Microsoft VP Mike Delman said plans are afoot to bring the experience to its other platforms.

Speaking to the Seattle Times, Delman said: "Live has been successful on the Windows Phone. Live will be built into the PC. It will be the service where you get your entertainment.

"We were talking about it — you will not just see consoles and handhelds at this show (E3) next year, this show's going to morph into other devices."

Like Apple

When asked how Xbox Live will be integrated into Windows 8, Delman added said that Microsoft is seeking the same symmetry enjoyed by Apple users across Mac OS and the iOS devices.

"There will be a lot of similarities in design and service philosophy. Whether it's us or Apple or anybody else, people want to be able to navigate through multiple devices in a certain ecosystem very seamlessly so we're committed to that.

"Xbox Live will be the pervasive media service across devices."

Skydrive and Live to unite

It also seems that Microsoft will be unifying its cloud offerings under one brand, which means that current storage facility Skydrive and Xbox Live could soon come under the same banner.

"We have a ton of assets. Unifying the assets will be good for us and good for consumers."

The entire interview is a really good read. We'd recommend you head over to the Seattle Times to catch the rest.