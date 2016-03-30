Razer Ripsaw aims to cut the hassle out of game streaming

Razer has announced a new box of tricks for those who want a simple hardware solution for streaming their gaming sessions on the likes of Twitch or YouTube via their PC or games console.

The Razer Ripsaw promises smooth streaming and will literally rip uncompressed gaming footage from your PC or console in full HD (1080p) at 60 frames per second.

It plugs into your PC via USB 3.0 and comes with the necessary cables and ports (HDMI and component) to hook it up to contemporary consoles, including the PS4, Xbox One and Wii U, or indeed older models like the Xbox 360 and PS3.

There are also audio and mic inputs so you can add your own soundtrack or commentary in the background as you broadcast.

Hassle-free streaming

The Ripsaw is fully compatible with streaming software including Open Broadcaster Software and XSplit, and it works with these out-of-the-box, so Razer is aiming for a minimum of hassle in terms of setting this solution up. You just plug it into your PC, hook up the video input and go.

What sort of spec will you need to run the Ripsaw? A PC running at least Windows 7 (though Windows 10 is recommended) with a minimum of one USB 3.0 port is required, and the processor will need to be a Core i5-4440 or better in a desktop PC, or a Core i7-4810MQ when it comes to Intel's mobile CPUs.

You'll also need 4GB of RAM – although 8GB is recommended – and as for the graphics card, a minimum of a GeForce GTX 660 is required for a desktop PC, and a GeForce GTX 870M GPU for a laptop.

If your PC is up to the task, you can bag yourself a Razer Ripsaw for £150 (or $180 over in the US, which is around AU$235).

The Ripsaw is part of the Razer Broadcaster range of products designed to appeal to those serious about their streaming, and it includes the Razer Seiren digital microphone.

Razer has been pretty busy with new products this year, and last week we witnessed the revelation of the BlackWidow X, the company's newest mechanical gaming keyboard.