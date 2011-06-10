Hacked Codemasters admits personal info stolen

Gaming company Codemasters has admitted that it is the latest company whose customers details have been compromised by hackers.

The company has emailed its customers to tell them that their personal data could now be in the public domain, after an attack on 3 June.

Personal data including user names and passwords on the website, names addresses and telephone numbers along with purchase history from the E-store (but not credit card details) and a mass of personal data from the CodeM database are all believed to have been compromised.

That makes it a pretty big deal for anyone who has bought from the company.

Unauthorised

"On Friday 3rd June, unauthorised entry was gained to our Codemasters.com website," said Codemasters.

"As soon as the intrusion was detected, we immediately took codemasters.com and associated web services offline in order to prevent any further intrusion.

"Whilst we do not have confirmation that any of this data was actually downloaded onto an external device, we have to assume that, as access was gained, all of these details were compromised and/or stolen.

"The Codemasters.com website will remain offline for the foreseeable future with all Codemasters.com traffic re-directed to the Codemasters Facebook page instead. A new website will launch later in the year."

Codemasters has advised that anyone who uses the site, is on CodeM, or has brought from its online store should change passwords for any other accounts that use the same and be cautious over potential scams.

And if you happen to have a large database of personal information and you are involved in gaming, it might be the right time to double check that it's not being compromised as we speak.