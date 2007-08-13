Nintendo reveals grand plan for future of Wii

Good news for you if you're thinking of buying a Nintendo Wii . The Japanese gaming company says it's going to keep both hardcore and casual gamers happy by developing fun games to please everyone.

Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto says that the key lies in the word 'fun' and that making complex and difficult games is not the way forward. He thinks the Nintendo Wii can please all kinds of gamers, and not just casual ones who're not bothered about playing for too long at a time.

Speaking about pleasing both types of gamer, Miyamoto told Famitsu magazine : "The fact is, I don't think there is such a wall between both audiences. While there are indeed games designed for core and casual markets, core users are also enjoying casual gaming.

"It is very hard to tune the difficulty just for the core market. Even for us, we would still have difficulty finding the right balance.

Nintendo has long-term Wii plan

"But I think the future is games that are not difficult and yet very fun to play," he said.

"What I mean is that there is no point in making a difficulty level the fun factor of a game. We are making Super Mario Galaxy as a new and fun experience which aims at providing a very appealing, convincing and -before all - fun experience. If we managed to do so, then I'm sure even the core gamers will find it appealing.

"We need to release more games which feel like games. It is important that people who are playing them feel that the games are indeed fun to play... Now there is this concept I always focus on, which is you have to feel the fun of a game by only trying it, and that concerns Super Mario Galaxy, of course.

"Should it be fun by only playing it a short time, this indicates already it has a big value as a product... It is very important that the full fun of the game is being felt in the first stage 1-1."