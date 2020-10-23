First look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in costume does not disappoint

A first look at James Gunn's sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad – called The Suicide Squad – has been revealed, showing the 15 lead characters of the sequel in costume. It doesn't disappoint.

Empire Magazine is the first to show the cast of the DC Comics' movie in their outfits – from Idris Elba's Superman villain, Bloodsport, to former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi as The Thinker. Here's a cover of the magazine's latest issue, posted to Twitter:

Squad goals. In a major world exclusive, Empire's #TheSuicideSquad cover introduces @JamesGunn's new @DCComics gang.

They're a pretty colorful bunch, eh? King Shark immediately jumps out – what with him being a giant shark man, and all. John Cena's Peacekeeper also catches the eye, wearing a red-and-blue costume that very much looks like it was made at home by a member of his family.

The list of returning characters from the original movie is fairly slim – Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flagg and Viola Davis's Amanda Waller are the only ones coming back.

Gunn, of course, is the director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies – and as Suicide Squad has previously been described as an R-rated comedy, it's well within his wheelhouse. He also directed the movies Slither and Super.

Who's in The Suicide Squad cast?

The cast for this movie is massive – and surely a whole bunch of these folks are going to get blown up before the movie ends. Here's the film's full cast list:

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg

Daniela Malchior as Ratcatcher 2

John Cena as Peacemaker

Pete Davidson as Black Guard

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Alice Braga as Sulsoria

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man

Michael Rooker as Savant

Flula Borg as Javelin

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K. (aka The Detachable Kid)

Mayling Ng as Mongal

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021. We dare to dream of a world where theaters are open by then.