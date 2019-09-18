Disney Plus shows got you excited? You can browse the catalogue now

If, like us, the wait until the Disney Plus launch in November is far too long to wait for those Disney Plus shows – or the lack of a Disney Plus UK release date is driving you up the wall – there's now a way to browse through the catalogue uploaded to the service so far.

The Disney Plus streaming service has already gone live in the Netherlands, for a free trial period while Disney test out their servers and user interface.

The online guide JustWatch, however, is offering a way for the rest of you to peek at the library of Disney Plus shows, with everything from the cast list and synopsis to the video quality the show will be streaming in.

JustWatch already offers this for a host of other streaming services and movie / TV show rental and purchase platforms, such as Google Play, Netflix, and the like. When looking at a specific show you can see all of the possible portals for accessing it, and whether you'll be streaming it or downloading for later use.

There are also various filters for sorting those platforms by "Best Price", and a Watchlist feature to keep all your must-see shows and films in one place, so when launch day comes you're fully prepared.

This doesn't include titles like the Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV show, which won't land on the service until it officially launches – no peeking! – but for Marvel and Disney movies that have already been through theatrical release, there's a host of content for you to goggle at. (Be warned, though, that the catalogue will vary between each territory.)

A useful way of piecing your watchlist together? Or torture while you wait for the finished platform to arrive? We'll leave it to you to decide.

