Cyberpunk 2077 already has a mod out on PC – but don’t get too excited

Cyberpunk 2077 only came out yesterday, and already PC gamers have their first mod to play with – although many folks may well pass on this one.

It’s a basic affair which simply extends the FOV slider. That stands for field-of-view, and increasing it makes your viewpoint wider, so you can see more in your peripheral vision – a lot more if you really crank it up (at the expense of the image looking more and more unnaturally stretched as FOV is increased).

Normally, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to change the FOV between 70 and 100 (90 is the normal value a game sticks with by default), but with the mod, you can switch between 30 (yikes – that’s unthinkably narrow) all the way up to 150 (in increments of 1-degree, when the game normally only allows for 5-degree jumps).

Cure for claustrophobia?

At higher FOVs, games effectively become pretty unplayable due to the aforementioned stretched effect, and really ramping up FOV is something more for competitive shooters (where seeing more of the battlefield can be an advantage, to an extent), at least for us.

That said, FOV can obviously be a pretty subjective thing, and we have seen some complaints online that Cyberpunk 2077’s FOV feels claustrophobic at its default, and even at the max level of 100; so some gamers may want to experiment with FOVs slightly higher than 100 to see if that helps.

If you want to do so, as Wccftech points out, you can grab the mod – which was made by ‘Jade - LordEmil1’ – by heading here.