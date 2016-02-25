8 unmissable computing highlights from MWC 2016

Huawei? Launching a Windows convertible? More like, "No way!" It's true: the Chinese smartphone giant has made its first Windows 2-in-1, and it's looking rather lovely.

Featuring a raft of future-gazing tech, such as a USB Type-C port, fingerprint reader, QHD-resolution display and digital stylus packing 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity AND an eraser, the Matebook has enough going for it to give Microsoft's Surface Book a run for its money.

The Matebook's Core M processor makes it a closer competitor to Microsoft's cheapest Surface Pro 4, and once you've ogled its smartphone-thin chassis, you might be prepared to accept a little less power under the hood.