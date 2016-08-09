These are the 11 best apps to use in your car

Once, a bulky Sat Nav (or GPS) unit was your only option if you wanted a gadget to guide you to your destination. Now, the likes of TomTom and Garmin offer apps, saving you from carrying yet another object around with you.

Available for various regions on both iOS and Android, TomTomis free for the first 50 miles of use each month, but requires a subscription for unlimited use. Subscriptions are $21.99 /£14.99 (converted to AU$29.08) a year or $49.99 / £34.99 (AU$66.10) for 3 years.

Giving it the edge over free solutions such as Google Maps, TomTom offers speed camera warnings, giving you a heads up when it comes to upcoming speed traps. Its interface is also comparatively clutter-free, making it much easier to glance at while driving.