Black Friday projector deal: This is the cheapest ultra-short throw 4K projector right now

Cheapest 4K UST projector Xiaomi Mijia 4K UST Laser Projector - $1579 from Banggood

This 4K laser projector from Mijia, a Xiaomi brand, is the cheapest on the market right now. From just 50cm from a wall, this ultra short throw model can produce a picture with a 150-inch diagonal. Use the code BGMH46 and order from the HK warehouse. This voucher expires on December 5th.View Deal

4K projectors used to be a big, hot and very expensive affair, but in recent years, a new generation has been able to conquer many of these difficulties.

Enter the recently-released Xiaomi Mijia MJJGTYDS01FM laser projector - a true 4K ultra short throw model that can project images on a 150-inch virtual screen that rivals even the likes of the VAVA 4K projector.

It's great for bedrooms and business boardrooms of any size and actually costs far less than you'd think at $1579 from Banggood (about £1,180, AU$2,145). Use the code BGMH46 and order from the HK warehouse. This voucher expires on December 5th. You will need to have a decent projector screen though to make the most out of it.

Merry and bright

The Xiaomi Mijia has a rated brightness of 1,500 Ansi Lumens and a contrast ratio of 3000:1. It's also an ultra short throw (UST) projector, meaning it only needs to be 50cm from a surface to yield a 150-inch picture.

Note that it doesn't come with a smart component, which is a positive in our book. Surprisingly enough, some of its competitors run on Android 6.0, an antiquated OS that could prove problematic.

Other noteworthy features include four built-in speakers, DTS-HD and Dolby Audio compatibility, MI user interface, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a 25,000 hour lamp life, plenty of ports (three HDMI, one USB 3.0, two audio, one optical and an Ethernet connector) and most importantly, a true 4K resolution.

It doesn’t offer HDR-10, though, and there's no voice control, 3D support nor Bluetooth.

