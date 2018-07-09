Best waterproof camera 2018: 5 go anywhere rugged compacts

If you're off on holiday, the chances are you're going to get close to some water, whether it's a hotel pool or the deep blue sea. It's also likely you'll want to capture some snaps of your aquatic adventures – and most cameras won't thank you for taking them anywhere near water.

However, this bunch of waterproof wonders are right at home capturing subaquatic scenes, and will let you dive as deep as 30 metres to fish out the perfect shot. They're all shock-proof and freeze-proof too, and some are even crush-proof.

The fun doesn't stop there, as you'll also find many rugged cameras come packed with features such as GPS location tagging, Wi-Fi connectivity and even action-orientated extras like a compass or altimeter.

Pick the right camera, and image quality will also give a typical land-loving compact a run for its money. The only compromise you'll need to make in exchange for the ability to shoot during some rough and tumble is a below-average zoom range.

If you want a camera for holiday with a longer zoom range, take a look at our pick of travel zoom compacts. Alternatively, video might be your main priority, which in that case, take a look at our guide to the best action cameras and best GoPro cameras.

So don't let your camera hold you back – all of these waterproof and rugged snappers are cut out for the wet and wild life.

1. Olympus Tough! TG-5

As the name suggests, this is one tough camera

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 12MP | Lens: 25-100mm | Waterproof: 15m | Freezeproof: -10° | Shockproof: 2.1m | Monitor: 3-inch, 460K dots | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

AUD $566.75 View at Amazon AU

Raw format support

Range of accessories

Image smoothing at high ISOs

Zoom control is fiddly

Few rugged cameras can match the TG-5's exceptional build quality and confidence-inspiring rugged feel. Certainly, from our time using it, the TG-5 is built to survive pretty much anything you could throw at it, literally. A chunky, ergonomic design and well-designed controls make the TG-5 a pleasure to use in any weather. Olympus has taken the unusual step of actually dropping the pixel count from 16MP on the TG-4 to 12MP on the TG-5. While resolution drops a bit, it means the pixels are not quite as densely packed in, delivering a better noise performance. The TG-5 borrows the built-in Field Sensor System we've seen on the TG Tracker, which consists of a GPS sensor, pressure, compass and temperature sensor. The data gathered can be displayed with images and videos using the Olympus Image Track app. It also gets the latest TruePic VIII processor found in the E-M1 Mark II, and can now capture 4K video at 30p or high speed footage at 120p in Full HD. Our pick of the bunch.

Read our in-depth Olympus Tough TG-5 review

2. Nikon Coolpix W300

The ideal choice if you want to go deep underwater

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 16MP | Lens: 24-120mm | Waterproof: 30m | Freezeproof: -10° | Shockproof: 2.1m | Monitor: 3-inch, 921K dots | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

AUD $474.85 View at Ryda Dot Com

Waterproof down to 30m

Wide zoom range

Fiddly controls

Exposure inconsistencies

The Coolpix W300 comes fully-loaded with a host of features - there's 4K video for starters, a terrific GPS system, interactive world map and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an altimeter and underwater depth gauge to boot. The W300 also offers a high resolution, 921k dot OLED monitor, but perhaps most impressive of all is that the W300 can function down to a depth of 30 metres - as far as an Advanced Open Water diving certificate will get you.

3. Panasonic Lumix FT7 / TS7

Features a built-in viewfinder

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 20.4MP | Lens: 28-128mm | Waterproof: 31m | Freezeproof: -10°C | Shockproof: 2m | Monitor: 3-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Built-in viewfinder

Waterproof down to 31m

Image smoothing at high ISOs

No raw capture

Panasonic's new Lumix TS7 (called the Lumix FT7 outside the US) is the latest waterproof camera here. As opposed to Olympus, which reduced the resolution of its TG-5, Panasonic has gone the other direction, increasing the pixel count from 16.1MP in the TS5 / FT5 to 20.4MP in the Lumix TS7 / FT7. Lens coverage remains the same as its predecessor, with a 4.6x zoom range that covers 28-128mm, but interestingly, the lens loses its Leica branding. The Lumix TS7 / FT7 does have something unique for a waterproof camera: a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF). The 1,170k-dot, 0.2-inch display might not be the largest out there, but it does offer a useful alternative to shooting with the rear display, especially in bright light, which can make composition tricky. There's lots to like about the Lumix TS7 / FT7, including its excellent tough credentials, but is potentially let down by a sensor that crams too many pixels onto a relatively small area.

Read our hands-on Panasonic Lumix TS7 / FT7 review

4. Fujifilm FinePix XP130

Cheap and cheerful waterproof compact

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 16.4MP | Lens: 28-140mm | Waterproof: 20m | Freezeproof: -10°C | Shockproof: 1.75m | Monitor: 3-inch, 920K dots | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

AUD $229 View at Amazon AU

Cheap compared to rivals

Advanced filters

Disappointing image quality

No GPS included

Compared to ultra-rugged competition, the FinePix XP130 doesn't have quite the same credentials. That means that it might not be quite up to some of the more active users, but still more than up to the job of a family beach or skiing holiday. There are a host of fun filters included, and Wi-Fi connectivity, but no GPS. Simple to use, this is a great option if you're after a durable point-and-shoot compact camera for family use, though don't expect too much from it.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm FinePix XP130 review

5. Ricoh WG-50

A rugged waterproof compact with built-in LED lights

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 16MP | Lens: 28-140mm | Waterproof: 14m | Freezeproof: -10°C | Shockproof: 1.6m | Monitor: 2.7-inch,230K dots | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

AUD $619.41 View at Amazon AU

LED macro lights

Good zoom range

Small and low-res screen

JPEG only

The WG-50 from Ricoh has some pretty strong tough credentials – it's waterproof to a depth of 14m/45.9ft and shockproof from a fall of up to 1.6m/5.2ft, while it should withstand a force of up to 100kg/220lbs. It's also dust-proof, and can operate in temperatures down to -10°C/14°F. The 5x optical zoom has a pretty broad focal zoom range, from 28-140mm, while there are six LED macro lights dotted round the front of the lens barrel to deliver bright and uniformed lighting round your subject – ideal when shooting underwater subjects. The macro lights also provide other useful functions, such as the LED Lighting mode, that uses the lights for adding light to portraits in poor light – it should deliver a more flattering look than the WG-50’s dedicated flash.

Also consider...

GoPro Hero6 Black

The best action camera out there

Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 12MP | Lens: N/A | Waterproof: 10m | Freezeproof: -10° | Shockproof: N/A | Monitor: 2-inch touchscreen | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

AUD $529 View at The Good Guys

Slick 4K video at 60fps

Improved image stabilization

Expensive

Touchscreen can be fiddly

Action cameras have overshadowed dedicated waterproof cameras a little over the last few years, but it depends on what you want to shoot. If video's your main priority, then GoPro's Hero6 Black is a brilliant choice. It's our pick of the action cams and can shoot super smooth 4K video at up to 60fps, while it can take pretty decent 12MP still photos too - it can even shoot raw files.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero6 Black review