Pure's first Bluetooth speaker boasts 'big sound' and hands-free calling

Pure might be a name you'd associate with digital radios and the Jongo streaming system, but it's now joining the crowded Bluetooth audio market with its portable Voca speaker.

Pure calls its Voca a "big sound" speaker, and it's certainly a lot wider than many of its existing rivals. You'll be able to play tunes from your smartphone, tablet or computer over Bluetooth from up to 10 metres away, while there's an auxiliary input for any non-Bluetooth devices.

Usefully, the Voca also includes a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, letting you chat from the other side of the room.

You'll get 10 hours of power from a full charge, says Pure, which you'll do using an AC adapter instead of USB.

And at £100 it's also quite affordable when you consider what you're getting. But we'll have to wait to get our hands on it to know just how good the quality actually is.