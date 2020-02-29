Aston Villa vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup 2020 final from anywhere

A third EFL Cup triumph in-a-row seems to beckon for Pep Guardiola's men, but could Wembley witness a historic shock on Sunday? Read on for a full Aston Villa vs Man City live stream guide and learn how to watch the Carabo Cup final 2020 wherever you are.

The omens certainly don't seem good for relegation-threatened Villa, who have lost their last three Premier League matches in the run-up to this showdown at Wembley. Their chances look even bleaker when factoring in how much of a boost City will have following their superb 2-1 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Aston Villa vs Man City - Carabao Cup final 2020 details Known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons, the 2020 EFL Cup final will take place under the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The game itself kicks off at 4.30pm GMT in the UK. That's 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT in the US, and 3.30am AEDT in Australia on Monday morning.

By way of contrast, Villa put forward an insipid display in their crucial last Premier League outing against Southampton. This may mean Villa boss Dean Smith rings the changes on Sunday, with suggestions that half of his outfield players from that game could be dropped.

City therefore will go into the match as clear favourites to pick up their first silverware of the season, and will be keen to not be complacent and lose focus following their huge victory in Spain.

With Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling fit and ready to start, the only negative for City coming into the game is the injury sustained by defender Aymeric Laporte in Madrid which will rule him out of Sunday's final.

Read on to find out your options for watch the Carabao Cup final in the UK and the rest of the world and ensure you can easily live stream Aston Villa vs Man City.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Man City and watch the Carabao Cup final 2020 outside your country

Further down the page we have details of catching the Carabao Cup final in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. All require some kind of subscription if you want to live stream Man City vs Aston Villa and see who takes home EFL Cup silverware this season.

If you've paid for that subscription but are outside the country this weekend, then you'll soon find your access geo-blocked when you try to watch. To stop feeling like you've wasted your money (and assuming it's within the services Ts&Cs), you could use a VPN to watch as if you were back at home.

A Virtual Private Network (or VPN) allows you to change your IP address to a server in another country so that you can watch online as if you were there. What's more, using a VPN also makes you more secure online, as your activity will be encrypted. We've tested and reviewed more than 100 providers to see which one to recommend and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's fast, secure and compatible on loads of different devices (Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It heads up our top three best VPN picks as listed below and it even comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so that you you can try before you buy. Not only is ExpressVPN the best all-round VPN for streaming, but as well as the 30-day trial you can also get 49% off and 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Once you're up and running with your chosen provider, you then simply need to open the app and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do.

How to live stream the Carabao Cup Final in the UK: watch Aston Villa vs Man City

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Carabao Cup this year. The build-up for Aston Villa vs Man City starts on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 3.30pm. That means you'll need the Sky Go app for your phone or tablet if you're out and about but still want to tune in to the EFL Cup final. If you're not a full Sky subscriber (and don't want to be), then you can also consider a Sports Day pass from Now TV for £9.99 and watch it on there. Or upgrade to a week or month pass that will get you far better value. If you're outside the UK for this one, then you'll need to download and use a VPN, log in to a UK stream and then use your Sky or Now account with that.

How to live stream Villa vs City: watch the Carabao Cup final in the US

Online subscription service ESPN+ is now picking up more and more momentum - along with a greater range of sports. Among its roster of top class sports competitions, it has exclusive access to the EFL Cup and therefore is your destination for Aston Villa vs Man City. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Sunday's final is set to kick off in the US at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Man City in Australia

You're looking at a 3.30am AEDT kick-off on Monday morning Down Under. If you do manage it, subscription service beIN Sport 1 is showing the Carabao Cup final live. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream the Carabao Cup final in Canada: how to watch for free

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada. Luckily, it has secured streaming rights for Carabao Cup soccer. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Man City in New Zealand