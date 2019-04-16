Apple's macOS 10.15 could officially support iPad as a secondary display

Apple may offer a new way to extend its Mac displays to monitors and even iPads in the major macOS release for 2019, according to 9to5Mac

The company has long touted the displays on its devices as being among the best around, with devices like the 2018 MacBook Pro supporting the cinematic DCI-P3 color space, and Apple's Retina Displays offer pixel densities that keep visuals crisp.

The report suggests a new feature code-named Sidecar is coming to macOS 10.15 to offer new ways to extend Mac displays. While we've seen some curious third-party methods to add Retina displays to a MacBook, native support from Apple in macOS is likely to prove a more convenient way for users, especially those with a suite of Apple devices.

While Sidecar appears aimed at making use of multiple displays easier, by adding new options to the green button on the top of application windows in Mac, the biggest perk will likely be the ability to use iPads as connected displays.

A handy little sidekick

According to the report, Macs running macOS 10.15 will be able to extend their displays to iPads and move application windows onto the iPad displays. Since on-the-go workers aren't likely to tote around a second monitor in their backpack or laptop bag, the option to use an iPad as a display extension can make extra screen real estate a reality while retaining mobility.

Another bonus for creative professionals is that they'll be able to use the Apple Pencil on their connected iPads – assuming they're using a model that already supports the Apple Pencil. This would make the iPad an effective drawing tablet without needing to rely on mobile versions of apps. Users would be able to take advantage of full desktop versions of software like Adobe Photoshop while using the iPad's stylus support.

One huge detail that remains to be clarified is whether the connected displays will require a wired connection, or whether they'll work wirelessly.