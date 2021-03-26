Amazon's slashing up to AU$350 off Samsung's Galaxy S21 range

Samsung's Galaxy S21 handsets are among the finest flagship smartphones currently available, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra currently sitting at number one on our list of the best phones in Australia for 2021, and the standard Galaxy 21 and S21 Plus tied for third place.

Powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 2100 processor, each phone in the Galaxy S21 lineup boasts 5G connectivity, a dazzling 120Hz display, all-day battery life, an excellent variety of camera features and an unrivalled premium design.

If you want to kick things up a notch, Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra provides a serious upgrade in a number of areas, with a total of five cameras (a primary 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras, 100x zoom and 40MP front-facing camera for selfies), a stunning QHD+ display, and more.

Normally, these kinds of features will set you back a pretty penny, but thankfully, Amazon AU has currently slashed its prices on the entire Samsung Galaxy S21 range, meaning you can pick one of these bad boys up today for hundreds of dollars off the RRP!

You can check out the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals available right now on Amazon Australia below. All models listed are Australian stock and come with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Today's best deal: Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (128GB, Phantom Violet) - Now AU$1,195 (RRP AU$1,549; save AU$354) Right now, you can save a staggering AU$354 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus via Amazon AU. Normally priced at AU$1,549, the 128GB model in Phantom Violet has had its price slashed to a very appealing AU$1,195. That's the best deal we've seen on a current Samsung flagship in a long while. Also available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

Other great Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

Galaxy S21 deals