MLB All-Star Game live stream 2022: how to watch baseball online from anywhere

Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. lead out a who's who of American League and National League stars in the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic, and the team dressed in white has a lot to answer for, having lost the last eight MLB All-Star Games! Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 MLB All-Star Game live stream from anywhere in the world.
Date: Tuesday, July 19
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST
Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
The NL's dismal run, which stretches back to 2013, has also seen the AL seize the all-time lead, with 46 victories to 43, but at Dodger Stadium and with six Dodgers on their roster, is it finally time for the the NL to claw back some pride?
There's been a fair bit of chopping and changing since the 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were first announced earlier this month, with Mike Trout and Bryce Harper two of the biggest casualties. Trout's withdrawal has opened the door for Ty France, who's been central to the Mariners' extraordinary recent form, though he begins the game as a reserve.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who clobbered a home run and was named MLB All-Star Game MVP as the AL ran out 5-2 victors a year ago, is one of the AL's fan-voted elected starters, while the MLB's man of the moment Juan Soto will be watching on from the sidelines, initially, having been named as one of the NL's reserves. We've listed the full MLB All-Star Game rosters further down the page.
Follow our guide below for details on how to watch an MLB All-Star Game live stream online, no matter where you are in the world right now.
MLB All-Star Game live stream: how to watch in the US without cable
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Tuesday evening, and will be televised by Fox. Coverage starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
If you Fox as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the MLB All-Star Game directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab).
How to watch MLB All-Star Game without cable
Sling TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are complete cable replacement services that include Fox, plus many other TV channels that are showing the MLB action this season.
The Sling Blue package includes local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as TBS and FS1. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab).
A more comprehensive but costlier alternative is to go with FuboTV, which includes Fox, FS1, FS2, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Plans start at $69.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
If you subscribe to Sling, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below.
How to watch a 2022 MLB All-Star Game live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular MLB games.
Use a VPN to watch MLB online from anywhere
2022 MLB All-Star Game live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in Australia
Baseball fans Down Under can watch the MLB All-Star Game on ESPN (channel 509) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with coverage getting underway at 9.30am AEST on Wednesday morning, ahead of a 10am start.
If you don't have ESPN as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service.
It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox.
Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)!
After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.
Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your MLB coverage abroad with you as well.
How to watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: live stream baseball in Canada
Baseball fans in Canada can watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Sportsnet, which is also the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays. Coverage is set to get underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Tuesday, ahead of an 8pm ET / 5pm PT start.
If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.
If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go.
How to watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: live stream baseball online in the UK
BT Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in the UK, but be warned that the game is set to get underway at 1am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, with coverage beginning at 12.30am.
BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment.
The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the baseball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account.
MLB All-Star Game rosters 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Elected starters
Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Andrés Giménez, Guardians
Rafael Devers, Red Sox
Tim Anderson, White Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
Byron Buxton, Twins
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Reserves
Jose Trevino, Yankees
Luis Arráez, Twins
Ty France, Mariners
Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Guardians
Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
Corey Seager, Rangers
Andrew Benintendi, Royals
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
Kyle Tucker, Astros
J. D. Martinez, Red Sox
Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
Pitchers
Paul Blackburn, Athletics
Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
Nestor Cortés Jr., Yankees
Liam Hendriks, White Sox
Clay Holmes, Yankees
Jorge López, Orioles
Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
Shane McClanahan, Rays
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Martín Pérez, Rangers
Jordan Romano, Blue Jays
Gregory Soto, Tigers
Framber Valdez, Astros
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Elected starters
Willson Contreras, Cubs
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Jeff McNeil, Mets
Manny Machado, Padres
Trea Turner, Dodgers
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Joc Pederson, Giants
William Contreras, Braves
Reserves
Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
Pete Alonso, Mets
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
C. J. Cron, Rockies
Jake Cronenworth, Padres
Austin Riley, Braves
Dansby Swanson, Braves
Ian Happ, Cubs
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
Juan Soto, Nationals
Garrett Cooper, Marlins
Albert Pujols, Cardinals
Pitchers
Sandy Alcántara, Marlins
Tyler Anderson, Dodgers
David Bednar, Pirates
Luis Castillo, Reds
Edwin Díaz, Mets
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks
Miles Mikolas, Cardinals
Joe Musgrove, Padres
Devin Williams, Brewers