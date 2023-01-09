Where to watch The White Lotus season 2 online: stream every episode in Australia

Looking for a vacation? Why not enjoy a stay at The White Lotus? The HBO comedy-drama returned for a second season back in October 2022 with plenty more goings-on and you can watch it all unfold.

Having followed a group of neurotic holiday makers in Hawaii during its inaugural season, the second one takes us to Sicily with an almost entirely new group of self-absorbed guests wreaking havoc on stressed staffers – one very recognisable guest returns however, bringing along the chaotic antics of season one to another unwitting destination.

Want to see who's returned for another season of havoc and chaos while getting their holiday glow? We've got all the details on where you can watch The White Lotus here in Australia so you can avoid the post-holiday blues.

Where to watch The White Lotus season 2 online Release date: Monday, October 3, 2022 New episodes: all episode from season 2 out now Cast: Sabrina Impacciatore, Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander Where to stream: Binge (opens in new tab), Foxtel (opens in new tab)

With season one offering scenic Hawaiian landscapes and an all-star cast that flaunted Murray Bartlett as the unhinged hotel owner Armand, season two follows up with another incredible cast.

This time around, The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli stars as Dominic Di Grasso, who's on a family trip with his father (F. Murray Abraham) and son (Adam DiMarco) in an attempt to reconnect with their Italian roots. There's also Harper Spiller, played by Aubrey Plaza from Parks and Recreation, who's here with her husband, the recently minted Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan's college roommate Cameron (Theo James).

Then there's the returning character Tanya. Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as an emotionally needy holiday maker who's never too far removed from any of the antics going on at the White Lotus.

Season two packs in a satirical tale that's full of sex, death and absurdity in Sicily. This is the kind of chaos you really want to be a part of, with both Binge and Foxtel allowing you to enjoy the shenanigans in this HBO Max series right here in Australia without fumbling around with a VPN.

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Want to watch all the chaos from The White Lotus? Season two was released back on October 31, 2022 but you can catch up the entire series – both seasons one and two – right now on Binge (opens in new tab). With subscription prices starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is temptingly priced, especially with a cost-effective ad-supported tier expected to come in the first quarter of this year (opens in new tab). There's even a 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) on offer for new users, meaning you can watch one episode of The White Lotus a day before committing to pay for the service. The Basic plan offers a single stream in SD quality, while the Standard and Premium plans both offer HD streams with up to two and four concurrent screens respectively.