A few hours ago Nintendo hosted a livestream presentation (which you can still watch if you missed it) for the launch of its new console – the Nintendo Switch.

While that livestream concentrated on the Nintendo Switch hardware, Nintendo of America is also hosting a live Treehouse event that will take a closer look at the lineup of games that will appear on the Switch when it launches later this year.

So, if you’re eager to find out what you’ll be playing when the Nintendo Switch is released, read on to find out how to watch the Nintendo Switch live Treehouse event.

We've got the video stream embedded on this page, so you can watch it live right here!

How to watch the Nintendo Switch live Treehouse event: when does it start?

The live Treehouse event for the Nintendo Switch will start on January 13 at 6:30am PT (8:30am CT, 9:30am ET, 2:30pm GMT, 12:30am January 14 AEST).

This is a few hours after the Nintendo Switch livestream presentation, which kicks off at 8pm January 12 PT, 11pm January 12 ET, 4am January 13 GMT and 2pm January 13 AEST.

How to watch the Nintendo Switch live Treehouse event online

As with previous Nintendo Treehouse events, the one focusing on the games coming to the Nintendo Switch can be watched on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and the Nintendo Twitch channel.

As with previous Nintendo Treehouse events, the one focusing on the games coming to the Nintendo Switch can be watched on Nintendo's YouTube channel and the Nintendo Twitch channel.

Other ways to follow the Nintendo Switch live Treehouse event

