How to install custom firmware on your router

Tightening our focus to just DD-WRT, now, let’s work on getting ready to flash – that is, replace – our router’s firmware.

If you’re not using a device that specifically supports this sort of thing, let’s just reiterate: this is a mildly dangerous procedure, and if something goes wrong you could be left with a dead bit of kit.

Follow the instructions and refrain from impatient unplugging, though, and you’ll be fine. It’s worth having the wiki and the so-called ‘peacock thread’ on DD-WRT’s forums on hand in case of any issues.

In basic terms, grab your router’s .bin file. If your router requires a ‘killer’ to wipe out the old firmware before the new version can be installed, pick that up first.

Connect to your router with a wired ethernet connection, as wireless is likely not to work during the installation process, and you’ll need to be close to the hardware to power it off as required.

Make sure you have a secondary connection handy – your 4G phone, for example – so that you can look up fixes if everything goes wrong. Before you move on, again, read the pages linked above. It’ll probably be fine, but we can’t take responsibility if you’ve missed a step and it’s not.