How to delete contacts on iPhone

It’s no secret that people come and go in your life. Whether ex-partners, old friends or that one you met once and never spoke to again, there’s no shame in admitting we don’t stay in touch with everyone we ever cross paths with.

Sometimes, the best way to say goodbye is to remove those individuals from your virtual bubble, and thankfully, deleting contacts on your iPhone or iPad is a very easy process.

Here, we’ll walk you through the steps to do so – and fear not, this should work for all generations of iPhone and iPad, whether you own an iPhone 12 Pro or an iPhone 6S .

Deleting a contact essentially means permanently deleting an individual’s contact details from a given device. If you delete a contact from your email account, though, you'll also permanently delete the contact from all devices signed into that email account, so that’s worth bearing in mind before taking action.

From your iPhone home screen, hit the Contacts app to open up the list of individuals stored on your device.

Tap the contact you want to delete, then press the Edit button in the top right hand corner of the screen. This will bring up a list of customization options for that contact, but you’ll want to scroll right down to the bottom to reach the Delete Contact button.

Once tapped, the Delete Contact button will bring up a second button repeating the command; this just acts as a way of confirming this is the action you wish to take. Tap the button again to delete the contact.

It’s also worth noting that you can re-add any contact, any time after deleting – just in case that lucky someone manages to find their way back into your life.