How to use Plex media server

Paying extra for a streaming service such as Netflix or Spotify can seem like a waste if you already own plenty of ﬁlms digitally or on DVD or Blu-ray. However, having this collection doesn't mean you have to lose out on the convenience of streaming.

Plex media server is an excellent home-theatre service that streams your ﬁlms and music to a range of devices such as smart TVs, set-top boxes, games consoles and smartphones. It presents your media in an attractive and easy-to-navigate interface that also displays artwork, reviews and other information about your media.

You can begin watching a movie or TV show on one device, pause it, then resume watching it on another device, right where you left oﬀ . Best of all the service is free, but there is a premium version available with more options, if you wish.