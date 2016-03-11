How to set up dual monitors

Modern computing is all about multitasking. Do you use email, a web browser, Office and Twitter simultaneously? There's no better way to see lots of data at the same time than with two – or even three – separate monitors.

Having an extra monitor in a dual monitor setup extends the scope of a single program. With email, for example, you can have your email client on one monitor and your browser in the other. If you have a web link in a message, just drag it onto the other monitor and into the browser.

Most PCs have video adapters built into the motherboard, or have a separate graphics card with dual ports (HDMI, DVI or old-fashioned VGA).

Turn off your PC, connect the monitor cable and boot up. Windows will spot the dual monitor setup and a multiple displays drop-down list will appear.

Windows doesn't offer many options, but the UltraMon software provides extra versatility. Let's get started.