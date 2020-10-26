This Elite Gourmet bread maker is under $50 in Black Friday deal

What smell do we all love most in the morning? Well, apart from freshly brewed coffee. For us, it has to be the undeniably mouth-watering smell of freshly baked bread.

Well, thanks to this fantastic Amazon Black Friday deal, you can experience not just the smell, but also the actual bread itself in the morning, the afternoon, or any time of day you choose, with the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker. It's just $49.99 at Amazon right now, a third off its list price.

But you'll have to be quick, as the deal ends October 27 at 3am EST.

The official Black Friday weekend may well be a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals dropping on Amazon and Best Buy. Don't wait until November 27 — Black Friday is happening now, so don't miss out!

Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker Machine $74.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 on this fantastically versatile bread-maker from Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic, on sale at Amazon. With this bread makers, you can bake three different loaf-sizes, load it up and set its timer to deliver fresh bread whenever you want, and know exactly what is going into your daily loaf. Be quick! Deal ends October 27 at 3am EST.View Deal

With the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic you can bake three different sizes of loaf; it does the kneading, rising and baking for you. It has 19 presets for a variety of different types of doughs from basic white bread to pizza dough.

And, as we mentioned in our intro, you can set it to bake overnight using its (up-to) 15-hour delay timer, so waking up to fresh bread every morning is a reality. The box includes everything you’ll need to bake fresh bread (well, apart from the ingredients): a non-stick bread pan, measuring cup and spoon, kneading blade, metal hook for lifting out kneading blade.

Get the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker for just $49.99 at Amazon. Deal ends tomorrow at 3am EST.

